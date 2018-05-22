Modern Procurement Software: Engaging Users of Every Generation

Even the world’s most powerful software is wasted if the user experience is unfriendly – or difficult. This is due, in part, to the rapid consumerization of IT, which has led users from baby boomers to Generation Z to demand simple, intuitive, touch-friendly, device-agnostic software for their business applications.

So, in this “app for everything,” consumerized software environment, what goes into providing the best possible user experience for procurement professionals, and what is the bottom line impact? Paul Blake, Associate Director of GEP, offers his thoughts.

“First, developers must understand one thing: Nobody’s job is to ‘use software,’” says Blake. “Even though an employee’s role may involve spending hours in front of a PC or using an app on an iOS or Android device, that application is just a tool towards an end – whether data entry, sales management, or purchasing.”

Blake sees “feature creep” as a problem many software providers must address. “Unfortunately, in many cases feature creep has defeated the purpose of having software tools by making them unwieldly, difficult to use, and loaded with arcane functionality that will never be needed – or wanted – by most users. The question for IT professionals is this: Are you deploying software that actually gets in the way of its users, rather than streamlining the way they do their day-to-day jobs?”

According to Blake, the secret to achieving the IT mantra of “doing more with less” is one that procurement professionals want to achieve as well. “By providing software for whatever purpose – procurement, sourcing, even accounting – that is instinctively easy to use is what application geniuses – companies like Apple, Google, Nest or Amazon Alexa – have mastered,” says Blake. “By simplifying the user experience, technology becomes increasingly usable, and the resulting increase in adoption and usage is apparent across generations. Although we may have trained boomers to accept imperfect software, even the most seasoned employees will embrace tools that inherently make their jobs easier, freeing them up to work on business problems rather than decoding complex software functionality.”

To that end, Blake suggests three steps that software companies should adopt – and IT professionals should look for – to promote a great experience design, regardless of the vertical market.

Quantify feature use. By using techniques like eye tracking and time and motion studies, developers can discern which approaches are most effective and which features should be relegated to secondary screens or menu options. Ask prospective users what they need to simplify their jobs. For example, “Our users let us know they wanted software that doesn’t require a training course and that helps prevent end users from buying from web stores vs. contracted providers,” says Blake. “At the same time, the software should provide a consumer-grade experience when users access the corporate catalog.” Familiarity and intuitiveness pay off in increased adoption. Don’t reinvent the wheel. “At GEP we base our design on Google’s Material Design Manual, which helps inform us on how software should look, what shading to use for buttons and controls, and how to differentiate text that provides action from text that doesn’t, it is a style that people are immediately comfortable using” Blake notes.

“Users are the ultimate judge of how well software helps them do their jobs,” he says. “By delivering software that is simple to use and automates formerly repetitive tasks, SMART by GEP helps business users do more with less while getting more from their sourcing and procurement.”

For more info, request a demo or contact GEP.