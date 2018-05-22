Innovation through multi-cloud automation

Multi-cloud is becoming the new norm as progressive organizations look for enticing avenues to compete in today’s digital economy. However, without also embracing best-in-class automation management tools, the complexities of manually managing a multi-cloud environment can hamper, rather than facilitate, the innovation organizations covet.

The move towards multi-cloud continues to escalate as increasingly more organizations recognize the best-of-breed approach it inherently enables. Essentially, organizations have the ability to align the strengths of different cloud offerings to immediate organizational needs – often a necessity when innovation calls for new capabilities.

Consider, for instance, if an organization is developing a new offering that relies heavily on artificial intelligence and deep learning, it makes sense to leverage a cloud provider whose niche centers on intensive data processing. However, this same cloud provider may not be the most competitive when handling other more routine processes or workloads, such as housing the organizations product and service catalog. In this instance, organizations want the ability to shift between clouds in accordance with provider strengths.

After all, when organizations get it right, embracing a multi-cloud infrastructure empowers individual teams and departments with the flexibility that no single cloud provider offers. It’s this access that enables teams to continuously innovate and, whenever possible, be first-to-market with the type of offerings that set organizations apart within the digital economy. A well-designed approach to multi-cloud provides teams with capacity on-demand and the ability to efficiently deliver services. It also enables businesses to keep pace with customer and market demands in real-time – driving new revenue streams through rapid innovation.

Of course, when this approach is dependent upon an assortment of manual workflow processes, it can significantly hamper application development organizations operating within a multi-cloud environment.

It’s through automating the multi-cloud management process that organizations can effectively coordinate disparate workloads, manage complex hybrid workflows, and ultimately integrate the DevOps processes that commonly fuel innovation. Automation provides orchestration of data, applications, and infrastructure across different cloud environments. When organizations include automation as part of the journey towards a comprehensive multi-cloud approach, it opens the door to automated job scheduling and application deployment – connecting applications and workflow processes to quickly and reliably deliver digital business services.

Automation also helps organizations fully realize the potential of big data by managing workflows in a scalable way and taking control of file transfer operations with secure scheduling, instant status visibility, and automated recovery. Specifically, with automation, organizations can accelerate time to market since there is no longer a need to build manual scripts for common tasks including creating jobs, collaborating on workflows, as well as scheduling and managing batch business services.

In addition, automation can result in significantly reducing, or in some instances eliminating, downtime associated with upgrades – resulting in reduced business interruption and risk that are all too common when relying on manual upgrades.

Simply put, multi-cloud is providing a clear path forward as increasingly more organizations focus on continuous innovation. However, for organizations to realize to true innovation boosting benefits of multi-cloud environments, their strategy must also include automation management capabilities.

