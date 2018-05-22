Maximizing Multi-Cloud Deployments

Numerous drivers exist as organizations begin embracing multi-cloud deployments, including the ability to avoid vendor lock-in, capitalizing on differing CSP pricing models as well as the ability to align workloads with the unique benefits of competing cloud offerings. And, simply put, developing a strategic approach to multi-cloud is one of the first steps to remaining competitive in today’s digital economy where ongoing innovation has become the new norm.

However, there is a noteworthy difference between embracing a multi-cloud approach and actually maximizing the benefits. To get the most out of the multi-cloud approach, organizations need to look at the process of embracing a multi-cloud infrastructure as more of a journey than a destination. After all, as with any technology, spending time fine-tuning the performance of these diverse infrastructures can open the door to significant rewards.

Understand the importance of visibility. The best multi-cloud management solutions monitor performance across hybrid environments, including the performance of business-critical applications. Visibility enables organizations to fine-tune asset utilization. This can play a pivotal role in ensuring that the business is delivering optimal end-user experiences, or alerting IT when its necessary to perform rapid root cause analysis to address an issue. When armed with an application-centric view that provides infrastructure, code level, and end user response monitoring, it is much easier to realize the performance level needed to consistently meet customer expectations.

Make changes as necessary. One of the key drivers of any multi-cloud deployment is the ability to embrace best-in-breed services regardless of the associated vendor. When a multi-cloud strategy includes visibility and flexibility, it empowers the organization to utilize strategic shifts. After all, new innovations are constantly emerging, with different cloud providers focused on strengthening their niche offerings. The best multi-cloud strategies are rarely stagnant. However, when leveraging multiple cloud environments, remain cognizant of the impact of any change. For instance, it is easy to end up in a situation where numerous data siloes across an array of clouds. This can create security as well as latency issues. Strategically locating data near primary processing locales can help alleviate concerns.

Leverage automation. IT operations teams need to ensure the speed and performance of applications delivered to end users from complex multi-cloud environments. However, the scale at which IT needs to monitor data and identify problems cannot be effectively managed by humans alone. Automation coupled with artificial intelligence and machine learning can provide IT teams with the information needed to make crucial decisions that ultimately optimize multi-cloud performance results.

Bottom line: When embracing a multi-cloud approach, it is important to recognize it as a journey rather than an endpoint. The more open the organization is to change and to fine-tuning its performance, the higher the likelihood of realizing strategic benefits of multi-cloud deployments.

See how BMC Multi-Cloud Management helps optimize your current IT systems while ensuring a secure, cost-effective transition to the clouds of your choice. Learn more.