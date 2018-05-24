8 top-paying process and project management skills

Despite an overall leveling off of tech salaries in 2017, demand for specialized skills remains strong, translating to rising pay for IT pros with cloud, process management, and big data skills, according to the 2018 Dice Tech Salary Survey. In these areas, where skills are outpacing the national average, “salaries for skills where employers have to compete for a limited supply do come with a premium,” says Michael Durney, president and CEO of DHI Group, Inc., the parent company of Dice, in the research summary.

If you’re looking to add skilled process or project management talent, you’ll need to understand what the market is supporting for talent with these skills, or miss losing out to your competition. Based on findings from Dice’s survey, here are the top eight highest-paying process and project management skills, their average salary and the change year-over-year.