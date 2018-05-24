SharePoint: Key Benefits and Migration Tips

Your staff works remotely, moves from one client location to another, and uses various devices to get work done. To ensure that your staff can access the necessary content when and where they need it the most, many organizations adopt a Cloud-based content management solution, like SharePoint. When using SharePoint, the content your staff needs can be accessed via any device, from anywhere, with no restrictions (as long as they have a Wi-Fi connection and the authority to access the content).



Benefits of using SharePoint Content Management Solution

For those who have not used SharePoint in their organization yet, here are three scenarios that show the top benefits of using it:

Scenario 1: Version Management

Various members of your team are working on an important proposal for one of your biggest clients. Each of them makes changes to the proposal. By the time the document is finalized, you’ve got 10 different versions. Is it clear to everyone which one is the final version? Is it easy to locate that final version? The last thing you want is a wrong version accidentally sent to your client!

SharePoint Benefit #1: Not only does SharePoint always show the latest version of the document, but it also keeps a running version history, allowing you to see a comprehensive record of each document version. And, if needed, you can either open or fail back to a previous version of the document.

Scenario 2: Real-Time Co-Authoring

Both your operations team and sales team need to put together a statement of work for a client. There is very little time to put this together. The client is expecting to see it as soon as possible. Wouldn’t it be convenient and time-saving if both teams can work on the document at the same time?

SharePoint Benefit #2: SharePoint encourages collaboration with co-authoring capabilities, so multiple authors can have the same document open at the same time and work on it simultaneously. They can see the changes being made by the other authors in real time.

Scenario 3: Centralized Content Library

You have many employees working remotely. Or, perhaps you have multiple offices around the globe. Your teams, no matter where they are, all need to access the same, up-to-date content.

SharePoint Benefit #3: SharePoint provides your organization with a central location for all types of content. No more shared drives. No more UBS sticks. With SharePoint, all your employees need is an Internet connection to stay connected to your content. Also, SharePoint is a highly customizable tool that you can customize it to fit your exact needs. The look (branding), the information architecture (groups, teams, (sub)folders, etc.) – you get to design all of these features.



5 Steps to Follow for a Successful SharePoint Migration

If you have decided to implement SharePoint, the next step is to plan a migration. Whether you are starting from a file share or an existing SharePoint environment, a solid migration roadmap allows for your organization to start with a new environment that’s free of legacy data and will be, in the end, a much cleaner environment. Based on our experience with many customers, here is our recommended 5-step approach to ensure your migration to SharePoint is successful.

ProserveIT

Step #1. Have a Plan Before You Start

A plan is the first step to your SharePoint Migration roadmap. Here is your chance to work with departments to get rid of some of the content that doesn’t need to move over, and gets them used to the idea of using the new environment. There are lots of cases where content cannot be brought over (or the content shouldn’t be brought over) due to it being old or no longer needed, so planning what content you want to migrate should be the first and one of the most important steps for your SharePoint migration.

Step 2. Governance & Clean-up

Now that you have the plan in place, it’s time to consider the actual migration. The first step of your SharePoint migration involves governance and clean-up. When you’re coming from another file share site, or even another SharePoint site, it’s important to come up with the standards for the new environment, so you don’t bring over any old junk. This step of the migration plan is a good time to organize your documents, decide on the tags you’re going to use to categorize them, remove any duplicate copies of files that are on your current system, and determine some governance around your new system.

Step 3. Test Migration

This is the step in the migration plan where you run a test migration on your SharePoint site before doing the actual migration. Migrations aren’t the easiest thing to do – there are a lot of restrictions when working with data on Office 365. There are limits on the length and characters used in file names, limits on certain file sizes, limits on the length of the file path, etc., so the test step is an important part of the process. Ensure that you run the appropriate test tools to make sure everything will be migrated over properly.

Step 4. Migration

Once the testing is done, it’s time for the actual migration of your content to your new SharePoint site. This is when you decide how your SharePoint migration will go. Maybe you want to only move 10 people, or a single department to start. Maybe you’d prefer moving over one server at a time. It’s up to you how to take down your old system.

Step 5. Decommissioning

After you’re finished with your SharePoint migration, it’s time to decommission your old site. Again, this can be done in phases: phase out each server, decommission 10 people at a time, or other decommissioning plans.



About ProServeIT

As a multi-award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner, ProServeIT has been helping organizations of all sizes increase their efficiency, eliminate their “IT debt” and apply a security lens to everything they do. ProServeIT understands that every organization has different needs and challenges, and will work with you to understand your organization’s culture, your customers, and what’s most important to you as a company. Providing customized solutions that help you simplify your IT infrastructure, increase your team’s productivity, and grow your business, ProServeIT can use their expertise and experience to digitally transform your business.