Azure Vs. Amazon Web Services (AWS): Which One is Better for My Organization?

There’s a major shift for many organizations to move to more Cloud-based (or at least hybrid Cloud) environment and move to a new way of working. Many organizations out there have realized the benefits of Cloud and have made that change. The question that seems to come up a lot, however, is whether organizations should go with Azure, or if Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the better choice.

A lot of organizations want to do a side-by-side comparison of Azure vs. AWS to make their decision. But, the reality is, this isn’t a technology decision. Both Microsoft and Amazon are solid performers and, for all intents and purposes, there’s a great deal of parity in 99% of the use cases out there. That’s why deciding between Azure vs. AWS is more of a business decision based on what is necessary and specific to your organization. So, how should organizations look at which one to choose?

This blog seeks to answer that question. We’ll check out a brief overview of Azure and AWS, but, more specifically, this blog will delve into five key points that you should consider before choosing one over the other.



A Brief Overview of Azure vs. AWS

Before we get to the heart of the matter – that is, what’s the most important platform for your organization to choose – let’s briefly discuss what each of these platforms are:



Microsoft Azure

You can think of Microsoft Azure as your Swiss army knife of Cloud-based services. With Azure, you have freedom to build, manage, and deploy applications using whatever tools you’re most comfortable with. Azure helps your organization meet business challenges by quickly deploying infrastructure and services to meet your specific needs. Get up and running with a cost-effective, yet scalable solution that can work with your existing investments, and includes everything you need, from related products to services to third-party solutions. As for pricing, Azure has flexible purchase and pricing options, where you pay only for what you use, and don’t pay any upfront costs.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

A secure Cloud services platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS) lets you build flexible, reliable, and scalable applications to meet your unique business needs. With AWS, you have the computing power, content delivery, database storage, and other functionality to help your business scale up (or down) as you need. Through AWS Cloud, you can get infrastructure services that are delivered to you on-demand, which makes them available for you in seconds. When it comes to pricing, AWS offers pay-as-you-go, so you only pay for what you use.

5 Key Points To Consider When Choosing Azure vs. AWS

Now that you have a brief understanding of the two platforms, here are 5 key points that we think you should consider when choosing between Azure vs. AWS:



Azure vs. AWS #1: Gains and Losses of Consolidating a Vendor

There are both pros and cons to consolidating your vendors. Just because you’re a predominantly Microsoft shop doesn’t necessarily mean that you should immediately gravitate towards Azure.

One of the main things to keep in mind is this: the further you get involved with a single vendor, the harder it can be to leave. You may have more buying power with the vendor, and it may lead to increased productivity. But there is a risk to this – the further you leverage that one vendor, the harder it will be if you need to make a change should there be a desire to. Of course, the flip side to this is that there is often inherent integration benefits and efficiencies gained from leveraging as many services as possible from a single vendor.

It’s important to understand not just what your business is doing now, but what your vision for the near future is. Be sure to consider how your systems integrate with each other (or how they’ll do so in the future).



Azure vs. AWS #2: Taking Security into Consideration

One line of thought, when you are designing an enterprise security plan, is to first and foremost keep it simple. The simpler your enterprise security plan, the easier it is to adhere to it, which, in turn, makes it easier to manage.

Introducing multiple Cloud vendors is almost an inevitability in today's IT and business landscape, but, as you can imagine, the fewer Cloud vendors you leverage helps to increase your security posture. With fewer Cloud vendors, there aren’t as many systems or attack vectors that need to be managed. So, if you don’t have a firm security strategy in place, it’s probably better to focus on fewer cloud vendors, and keep your security strategy simple. However, if your company already has a security strategy that you’ve built out to allow for multiple Cloud vendors, this may not be as big of a risk or consideration for your organization.

When considering Azure vs. AWS, therefore, you need to ask whether one of these systems increases the complexity of your security footprint. If so, take into consideration if you’re prepared with a solid security strategy that will uphold your choice in Cloud providers.



Azure vs. AWS #3: The Element of Trust

Who do you trust to secure your data or infrastructure? This is one of the main questions you need to ask yourself when you’re going to embark on your Cloud journey. It’s all about trusting the organization you’re going to work with – either Microsoft or Amazon. When deciding Azure vs. AWS, make sure that you’re looking carefully at the terms and conditions and contracts, to ensure they’re on par with what you’re expecting. Also, it’s recommended to do some research into the background of each company and see if there have been recent breaches, security issues, or anything else that might raise a red flag for you.



Azure vs. AWS #4: The Ability to Gain Adoption & Traction

What are your organization’s skillsets? Are you a predominantly Microsoft shop? When deciding between Azure vs. AWS, you need to consider which vendor will make the most sense for adoption and traction with the team supporting your organization. If you’re using Office 365, have Surface laptops for many of your employees, or are otherwise heavily Microsoft-focused, it could make better business sense to go with Microsoft.

To determine how easy it’ll be to adopt a new Cloud system, ask yourself the following questions:

Which vendor is going to give you more support?

Are you (or will you be) tapped into any programs to jumpstart your journey?

Do you have partners that support you? If so, what are they using?

Are there training resources available?

Are the account teams aligned in providing resources to your team to get you going?



Azure vs. AWS #5: In-Market Solutions Tied to Your Specific Industry Vertical or Business Model

Sometimes, choosing between Azure vs. AWS comes down to whether or not your specific industry vertical has a niche, in-market solution that’s deployed on one platform or the other. There are several organizations that build very specific solutions that tightly integrate with, or are packaged to be deployed on, one Cloud vendor or the other.

For example, let’s say you’re a manufacturing company and you need software that can manage an assembly line of robots. It could be that Azure has the only Cloud system that supports the specific software that fills that specific need you have. If so, it’s pretty clear that you’re going to choose Azure over AWS. You’ll need to do some research on what in-market solutions are available for your specific products before you can make your decision.



