Feature

CIO Leadership Live Ep 1: Bernie Gracy

In this lively hourlong discussion, Maryfran Johnson, executive director of CIO programs for CIO Events and the CIO Executive Council, talks with Bernie Gracy, Chief Digital Officer of Agero, the largest provider of roadside assistance services to car makers and insurance providers across North America. Johnson and Gracy talk about the sophisticated data analytics behind Agero’s services, the challenges he faces in digitizing the entire business and how the roles of CIOs and CDOs are changing and expanding in today’s digital business ecosystem.

CIO Leadership Live
CIO Leadership Live with Bernie Gracy, Chief Digital Officer of Agero | Ep 1   (01:02:32)
Podcast
