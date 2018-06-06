CIO Leadership Live Episode 5: John Hill

In this lively one-hour discussion, show host Maryfran Johnson talks with Carhartt's CIO John Hill about the evolving role of the IT leader, the quest for innovation game changers and how Carhartt tackled digital transformation by digitizing processes end-to-end.

How do I listen to this podcast?

You can listen to this podcast episode right now using the player at the top of this page. And you can subscribe to this podcast series from your favorite podcast app on your mobile device to listen to any time, so you won't miss an episode. Just click the desired podcast app's button below to subscribe.