CIO Leadership Live Episode 5: John Hill

In this lively one-hour discussion, show host Maryfran Johnson talks with Carhartt's CIO John Hill about the evolving role of the IT leader, the quest for innovation game changers and how Carhartt tackled digital transformation by digitizing processes end-to-end.

CIO Leadership Live with John Hill, CIO at Carhartt | Ep 5
