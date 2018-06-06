CIO Leadership Live Episode 4: Joel Jacobs

Show host Maryfran Johnson talks with CIO Joel Jacobs of MITRE Corp., a private non-profit research organization that provides consulting, engineering, and technical services for numerous federal government agencies. A big part of its mission is to keep innovating -- in everything from predictive analytics to mobile app development.

