CIO Leadership Live Episode 3: Kristin Darby

In this episode, Maryfran Johnson, executive director of CIO programs and events at IDG, talks with CIO Kristin Darby of the Cancer Treatment Centers of America about IT’s critical role in the convergence of genomic advances, clinical research and digital capabilities in healthcare – and how all of that is creating a new world of connected care for patients.
Next read this:
- State of the CIO: IT-business alignment (finally) gets real
- 10 old-school IT principles that still rule
- 9 forces shaping the future of IT
- The dark secrets of enterprise architecture
- How CIOs transform IT for the digital era
- 9 warning signs of bad IT architecture
- 7 habits of highly effective digital transformations
- The best ERP systems: 10 enterprise resource planning tools compared
- 9 lies CIOs tell themselves
- IT Resume Makeover: Highlighting transformational leadership