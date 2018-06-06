Feature

CIO Leadership Live Episode 3: Kristin Darby

CIO Leadership Live
CIO Leadership Live with Kristin Darby, CIO at Cancer Treatment Centers of America | Ep 3
In this episode, Maryfran Johnson, executive director of CIO programs and events at IDG, talks with CIO Kristin Darby of the Cancer Treatment Centers of America about IT’s critical role in the convergence of genomic advances, clinical research and...
In this episode, Maryfran Johnson, executive director of CIO programs and events at IDG, talks with CIO Kristin Darby of the Cancer Treatment Centers of America about IT’s critical role in the convergence of genomic advances, clinical research and digital capabilities in healthcare – and how all of that is creating a new world of connected care for patients.

