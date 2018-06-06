Analysis

CIO Leadership Live Episode 10: Cynthia Stoddard

‏In this episode, host Maryfran Johnson talks with Cynthia Stoddard, SVP and CIO at Adobe. Their hour-long conversation covers a range of topics, including IT innovation and ROI, data strategy, automation, machine learning and AI, and the new IT roles at Adobe.

CIO Leadership Live
CIO Leadership Live with Cynthia Stoddard, senior VP and CIO at Adobe | Ep 10
Podcast
