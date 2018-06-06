CIO Leadership Live Episode 8: Sanjay Shringarpure

In this Q&A, host Maryfran Johnson talks one-on-one with Sanjay Shringarpure, CIO at E.& J. Gallo Winery, about the changing landscape of IT and innovation technologies in the agriculture industry, the challenges of recruiting talent, and more.
