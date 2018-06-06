CIO Leadership Live Episode 7: Klara Jelinkova

Maryfran Johnson talks with Klara Jelinkova, Rice University’s CIO, on a range of topics, including the responsibility of senior women in IT to mentor the next generation and how the university's GDPR project was an opportunity to talk with business unit leaders and stakeholders about data security and privacy.
Next read this:
- State of the CIO: IT-business alignment (finally) gets real
- 10 old-school IT principles that still rule
- 9 forces shaping the future of IT
- The dark secrets of enterprise architecture
- How CIOs transform IT for the digital era
- 9 warning signs of bad IT architecture
- 7 habits of highly effective digital transformations
- The best ERP systems: 10 enterprise resource planning tools compared
- 9 lies CIOs tell themselves
- IT Resume Makeover: Highlighting transformational leadership