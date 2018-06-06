CIO Leadership Live Episode 7: Klara Jelinkova

Maryfran Johnson talks with Klara Jelinkova, Rice University’s CIO, on a range of topics, including the responsibility of senior women in IT to mentor the next generation and how the university's GDPR project was an opportunity to talk with business unit leaders and stakeholders about data security and privacy.

How do I listen to this podcast?

You can listen to this podcast episode right now using the player at the top of this page. And you can subscribe to this podcast series from your favorite podcast app on your mobile device to listen to any time, so you won't miss an episode. Just click the desired podcast app's button below to subscribe.