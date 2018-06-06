Feature

CIO Leadership Live Episode 6: Mojgan Lefebvre

Host Maryfran Johnson talks with Mojgan Lefebvre, CIO for Liberty Mutual's Global Specialty business, about how the insurance firm is leveraging the cloud, creating business-specific data strategy and getting the best from its acquisitions.

CIO Leadership Live with Mojgan Lefebvre, CIO of Global Risk Services at Liberty Mutual | Ep 6
Host Maryfran Johnson talks with Mojgan Lefebvre, CIO for Liberty Mutual's Global Specialty business, about how the insurance firm is leveraging the cloud, creating business-specific data strategy and getting the best from its acquisitions.
CIO Leadership Live with Mojgan Lefebvre, CIO of Global Risk Services at Liberty Mutual | Ep 6
Host Maryfran Johnson talks with Mojgan Lefebvre, CIO for Liberty Mutual's Global Specialty business, about how the insurance firm is leveraging the cloud, creating business-specific data strategy and getting the best from its acquisitions.

