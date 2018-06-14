How Intelligent IT Inspires A Digital Future

Summary: Organisations want both leading technology and greater efficiency. Here is how intelligent IT solutions are able to deliver both.

In the bustling Chinese city of Shenzhen, improving the safety and flow of traffic had become a priority to the overall health of the city, and only a technology solution was going to be able to solve the problem. The Shenzhen Traffic Police turned to big data, AI, and Huawei to find the appropriate IT solutions.

The Police worked with Huawei to leverage a big data platform, comprised of a data resource pool and deep learning, to improve the visibility that the city has over traffic flow and to allow for adaptive control of traffic lights. The result has been dramatic, with an increased road capacity of eight per cent. Additionally, AI built over the top has increased the image recognition rate 10-fold, which has improved traffic violation processing. Now, the people of Shenzhen get around more easily and safely than ever before.

Meanwhile, in the public services sector, one of the great trends in recent years has been digital transformation. China Everbright Bank was able to leverage Huawei’s hyperconverged infrastructure to implement digital transformation across 38 branches, at the rate of one implementation every two days. The result has been an 86 per cent reduction in servers and cabinets, and an additional 45 per cent drop in maintenance engineers required to manage the technology.

According to Gartner, many of the top ten strategic technology trends in the market point towards leveraging intelligent technology to drive efficiencies throughout an organisation or process[1]. Furthermore, these technology trends are still in the early stages, with many organisations only starting their journeys towards adoption. “A recent Gartner survey showed that 59 per cent of organisations are still gathering information to build their AI strategies, while the remainder have already made progress in piloting or adopting AI solutions,” the report notes.

At this early stage in the adoption curve, many organisations are looking to their technology providers to offer a comprehensive suite technology suite, and the support in fully implementing the technology to ensure that the end solution works seamlessly. For organisations looking to implement smart technology to enable a digital future, there are four critical technology fields:

Cloud computing – Organisations need access to both private and hybrid Cloud solutions to leverage the strengths of the Cloud without compromising on security or regulatory requirements. Huawei’s FusionCloud private Cloud, FusionSphere Cloud operating solution and FusionBridge hybrid Cloud solutions are examples of technology enabling the secure transition to Cloud computing.

Big data – The holy grail for the modern organisation. Leading big data technology, with robust analytics built around it, is an essential part of digital-future enabled efficiencies. Huawei’s FusionInsight big data solutions and Enterprise Intelligence service deliver a comprehensive suite of big data solutions to organisations across the world, and across every sector.

Storage – Flash is an important solution for intelligent IT, as exemplified by Huawei’s work with Cliniques universitaires Saint-Luc (UCL). There, Huawei is deploying core hospital services on mission-critical, all-SSD storage to maximise performance and minimise latency. Once completed, the solution will reduce the footprint (number of disks, power consumption, number of cabinets) by more than 50 per cent.

Servers – High Performance Computing (or HPC) is essential in providing the underlying support for other intelligent technologies, but the next step beyond that is Boundless Computing. Boundless Computing aims to bring computing hardware close to the data sources, driving efficiency through the infrastructure by cutting down on the layers of complex overlying software. For Huawei, boundless computing takes the form of powerful KunLun servers, which improve accessibility and convenience to data centres, as well as other technologies, such as FusionServer V5, the next-generation cloud hardware platform Atlas, G-series heterogeneous computing platforms, and the hyper-converged infrastructure, FusionCube. In this May, Huawei also announced its Intelligent Computing initiative based on the Boundless Computing strategy.

Huawei’s unique ability to blend leading technologies in all of these areas together to create cohesive end-to-end solutions is a significant benefit to customers at a time where both private business and government agencies are looking to not only do more with intelligent technology, but do so more efficiently than ever.

This versatility and depth of technology is why, according to the IDC: China Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market Overview 4Q17 report, Huawei ranked first in terms of market share with its hyper-convergence infrastructure FusionCube. Still in an IDC MarketScape evaluation report on Chinese Government cloud market and vendors, Huawei Government Cloud Solution holds the top spot in the Leaders quadrant with dominating strength. And in the GlobalData NFVI Competitive Landscape Assessment 2017 report, Huawei became a leader due to outstanding comprehensive capabilities of the Huawei NFVI solution.

In the era of intelligence, with the concept of “Intelligent IT Inspires Digital Future”, Huawei keeps technology innovation and offers a comprehensive portfolio of IT products and solutions, helping enterprises accelerate digital transformation and thus create more values. During CEBIT 2018 held on June 11-15, Huawei launched a series of new-generation intelligent solutions, including full-stack private cloud solution FusionCloud 6.3, distributed data warehouse FusionInsight LibrA, Huawei hybrid cloud solution for Azure Stack, mission-critical server KunLun V5, HANA tailored datacenter integration (TDI) solution.

[1] https://www.gartner.com/smarterwithgartner/gartner-top-10-strategic-technology-trends-for-2018/