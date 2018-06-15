Top IT spending priorities for 2018

The 2018 State of the CIO report finds, after years of discord, IT and business are finally learning how to effectively work together to drive strategic initiatives and accomplish shared goals. To meet these goals and continue to innovate, savvy IT leaders must carefully decide which tech investments to make to drive innovation, increase market share, develop and deploy new solutions and meet customer needs.

But where are IT leaders investing to receive the biggest bang for their investment buck? Based on results from our 2018 State of the CIO report, here’s what 738 CIOs, CTOs, CEOs, heads of IT and other executives say are their top business priorities and the technology they’ll be investing in to bring those initiatives to fruition this year.

Operational efficiency, customer experience top of mind

Time is money, and increasing operational efficiency can make sure that neither time nor money is wasted. It’s the most important business priority for 39 percent of respondents in 2018, according to the research. To achieve efficiencies, 35 percent of respondents say they’ll direct technology spend toward enterprise applications such as CRM, ERP and solutions to improve marketing, as Sherri Douville, CEO of Medigram, is doing.