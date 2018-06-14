CIO Leadership Live with James Rinaldi of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab | Ep 11

In this episode, host Maryfran Johnson talks with James Rinaldi, CIO at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab, about opening up data silos and driving data transformation; having a seat at the table to lead change; and using technology to explore the universe.
