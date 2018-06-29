CIO Spotlight: Eric Johnson, Talend

Name: Eric Johnson Company: Talend Job title: CIO Time in current role: Since February this year Location: Redwood City, California

As Talend's first CIO, Eric Johnson is responsible for setting the strategic vision and growth of the company's global IT organization and the use of its systems and platforms. With more than two decades of global information technology leadership experience, Johnson brings deep expertise scaling IT infrastructure, leading digital transformations and supporting strategic sales. Prior to joining Talend, he served as the CIO of DocuSign and the CIO of Informatica. Here, he shares his career path and offers advice for aspiring CIOs.

What was your first job? I was a business/systems consultant at Deloitte Consulting.

Did you always want to work in IT? No, I thought I was going into the family business – manufacturing.

Tell us about your career path. When I graduated from California Polytechnic, I started at Deloitte, where I was able to work with industries in Australia, New Zealand and North America. After Deloitte, I decided to take six months off to travel Southeast Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. This was a great opportunity to get perspective on new and different cultures, including seeing a new perspective on how the simple things are often times best and how the global economy is changing every culture – one example of this being KFC in Vietnam!

Upon returning, I started working at Informatica as an early IT employee. I was part of the leadership team that built the company from $200M to $1B in revenue, and eventually went on to lead the global IT organization as CIO. Next, I served as the first CIO at DocuSign, where I built the IT team from the ground up to 100 global IT staff in a hyper-growth environment.

Now, I am serving as Talend’s first CIO, during an exciting time, as Talend is a key part of the data revolution, and the value of data is now more critical than ever.

What business or technology initiatives will be most significant in driving IT investments in your organization in the coming year? Security as a service: As the security landscape grows more sophisticated and critical to business growth, it is important to leverage cloud services due to the challenge of staffing/driving innovation alone.