JLL is digitally transforming the office space

From farm-to-table catering to pet care and dry cleaning, corporate offices operated by Silicon Valley titans such as Google and Facebook have forced commercial real estate companies to up their game. Nowhere is this more apparent than at Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), which is pairing mobile software with sensors, analytics and other technologies to woo clients craving the digital amenities today’s workers require.

The $7.5 billion company, which employs more than 83,000 people in more than 80 countries, is writing applications that will empower corporate employees to control room temperature and lighting, and book conference rooms, JLL CIO Eddy Wagoner tells CIO.com. Complementing such digital services with flexible work environments, including anything from open seating to Starbucks-style lounge areas and nap pods, is top of mind for progressive companies seeking to land the most desirable employees, he says.

If JLL does its job, it will help its corporate clients lure top talent. "To win the war for talent, you have to focus on work things that impact employee experience," Wagoner says.

Proptech or bust