6 secrets for supercharging the IT help desk

The help desk is often considered to be nothing more than an entry point for new and inexperienced employees who all share the goal of getting out and moving on to other areas of IT. But if CIOs are serious about transitioning to a service culture, this needs to change.

And now is the time. New help desk technologies, along with trends such as digital transformation, present an opportunity to make more strategic use of this underutilized touch point for IT customer service and contact.

What can CIOs do to transform IT help desks and create more purposeful roles? Start by understanding the impact of your own perception.

Perception is everything

“The most visionary CIOs see service as a strategic IT direction,” says Steve Stover, VP of product and alliances at Samanage, a cloud-based IT service desk provider. “They see the help desk as part of their IT service strategy and view the service desk as a prime point for meaningful engagement with end users.”

In this context, IT help desks are positioned as front-end interfaces for employees to access the variety of IT services that companies provide.

“Help desks typically serve as the single point of contact for employees when it comes to any requirements, issues, or assistance they need while consuming technology services,” says Prashanth Menon, manager of ManageEngine Service Desk Plus, an IT help desk solution. “In mature organizations, the IT help desk guarantees timely assistance and prompt resolution of issues by defining and publishing its assured service levels.”

How help desks are used — beyond being that single point of contact — is where organizations diverge.