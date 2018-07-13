8 technologies driving health care M&As

The U.S. department of labor forecasts that the healthcare industry will add 4 million new jobs by 2016.

That should be a daunting prospect for anyone working in that industry — particularly given that the rising cost of healthcare (18 percent of GDP in 2016, up from 10 percent 30 years ago) means that employees don’t come cheap.

Technology is often prescribed to cut labor costs and improve productivity — and rather than develop their own cures, many health care businesses are choosing to acquire them.

The potential side effects of swallowing technology startups include improved profitability and saving on IT and compliance costs.

But which technology companies make the best medicine?

In the absence of any randomized double-blind placebo control studies of the question, technology consulting firm West Monroe Partners asked 100 senior corporate executives and investors operating in the health care space which two health care technologies they thought made the most attractive acquisition targets. Here are the eight most popular answers.

Note that not all technologies will be right for you, and some may cause unpleasant side effects. Discuss potential acquisitions with your clinician.