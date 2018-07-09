3 enterprise tech trends to digitize your operations

1. Mobile and remote workforces will be necessary to access global talent

The overall tech industry is already seeing talent gaps, especially when it comes to data scientists and data engineers. These advanced professionals go above and beyond programming, coding, and running analytics software but maintain strategic experience and expertise to evaluate overall business processes and operations, and know how to use the right tools, collate the most relevant data, elevate data for applications and response, and understand the ability to integrate with common business software and systems. Because we are already in a severe overall talent pool decline, companies will need to embrace the remote and global workforce like never before. This means the tools this new workforce uses will require enterprise chat, collaboration, any and mobile device access to business essentials, video conferencing, remote document management, and much more.

2. We move from business transformation to the digital business

Businesses who have not embraced automation, cloud computing, wireless, and mobile enablement will not be able to compete or remain relevant in this growing online and eCommerce marketplace. Customer experiences and real-time engagement becomes the norm, and new and disrupting business models will completely replace industries altogether. We will continue to see more companies evolve and ramp up to over a billion in annual revenues and thousands to millions of customers or subscribers with little to no infrastructure or owned assets. Business models as we know today will become less relevant and legacy business education and classes will also need to adjust to meet this new economy.

Think about this:

The largest taxi service owns NO cars.

The largest global supplier has NO storefront.

The largest accommodations provider owns NO hotels.

The largest book seller is also one of the largest tech companies.

The largest tech companies evolve to be content providers.

3. Businesses leverage blockchain for processes, operations and transactions

Blockchain allows users to share information and complete anonymous transactions. This technology is gaining hype. Blockchain offers an open, shared, decentralized data layer with data access to all stakeholders. These stakeholders include entities like city governments who use this technology to evaluate traffic patterns, car manufacturers who enhance driving experience, app developers who solve queries in real time, and healthcare providers who deliver personalized services on the basis of demographic profiles and usage patterns.

Enterprise specific blockchain use cases not only become real and in action but may even further accelerate AI and Internet of Things security. As we continue to hear about the possibilities of blockchain for the enterprise, Compass Intelligence believes we will see some major advancements in blockchain to enhance and improve enterprise applications and operations. Blockchain technology may have its skeptics but those are primarily driven around the bitcoin and cryptocurrency. But, what we have learned just as in other technologies, when we begin to evaluate the core architecture behind blockchain, many in the industry believe we will see a flurry of blockchain solutions launched within the next 24 months to support in things such as:

Contract management

Government bidding

IT and IoT security

Transaction-based tracking and process flow management

Medical billing

Supply chain management

Insurance process claims and filing

Voting fraud management

Home mortgage processing

Other industries and applications that involve paper-intensive transaction and process flow

Key factors you must understand about blockchain

Immutability

This refers to the capability of AI to evaluate more data and models and thereby enhance the worth of these models. Deep learning certainly helps in this context; it’s the result of finding when and how, if provided a detailed dataset, to begin catch interactions along with latent variables.

Decentralized

With decentralized units, higher amounts of data can be processed, and more efficient AI networks can be built. For example, when sharing the data amongst ecosystems or participants in a planet-scale ecosystem, such as the Web. Higher the data amount, the better the models could be.

Transparency

Blockchain protocols provide a tamper resistance worldwide public registry. This results in testing data & models like intellectual property assets with the copyright claim.

