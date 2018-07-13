CIO Spotlight: Joe Filippoli, Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Name: Joe Filippoli Company: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Job title: CIO Time in current role: 5 years Location: Moorestown, N.J.

After a variety of interesting IT roles, Joe Filippoli found his way into the healthcare industry and found it to be his true calling. He is currently serving as CIO for Tabula Rasa Healthcare where he is focused on developing direct-to-consumer software and expanding TRHC’s international presence. Prior to TRHC, Mr. Filippoli served as The Health System Director developing and leading Enterprise Analytics at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Here he discusses his not entirely traditional role as CIO, the importance of TRHCs company culture and how digital transformation affects his team.

What was your first job? I have been working continuously since I was fourteen. My first job was doing lawn and garden work after school and on weekends for the ‘guy with the really big house down the street.’ He was a self-made millionaire businessman. I really liked his house and his lifestyle, and he was extremely kind.

Did you always want to work in IT? I am lucky to have known what I wanted to do when I was very young, and I have been doing it ever since. As a freshman and sophomore, I lobbied to have my high school include computer programming in the curriculum, and in my junior and senior years I took Programming I & II, the classes I fought for. I have been in IT ever since, around 35 years.

Tell us about your career path. I started in data centers as a “Computer Operator.” From there I went to a horse racing and sports betting computer systems company, then on to casino gaming. In 1999 I made the move to healthcare, where I have stayed and have truly found my calling.

What business or technology initiatives will be most significant in driving IT investments in your organization in the coming year? Tabula Rasa HealthCare is moving quickly toward direct-to-consumer software and expanding our international presence. We will have a lot of work to do to translate our software and systems. We will certainly have challenges understanding how to host our software in non-U.S. based data centers.