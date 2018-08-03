CIO Spotlight: Jamshid Rezaei, Mitel

Name: Jamshid Rezaei Company: Mitel Job title: CIO Time in current role: 3+ years Location: Toronto, Canada

As CIO, Rezaei is responsible for driving Mitel’s IT initiatives, as well as developing and executing the company's digital transformation efforts. He joined Mitel in February 2014 following the acquisition of Aastra Technologies, where he held various leadership roles in IT and business operations. Here he discusses Mitel’s digital transformation, the goal of improved customer service, and how he measures success.

What was your first job? As a new graduate, I worked at an architect firm where I was a member of a team that was focused on structure design for a new building project. This is where I learned about the importance of teamwork, adapting to change and building a strong foundation for every initiative and project I was a part of. In my view, a solid foundation will allow you to expand and be scalable for the future.

Did you always want to work in IT? Not at the time of my first job. I chose IT when I immigrated to Canada which coincided with the Y2K hype in the late 90s. As a new immigrant, I needed to re-educate myself and get familiar with the new society and job market, and it was also an opportunity to choose a new field of profession. There were many promises in the IT job market that I found very interesting, particularly given IT is all about how technology will change our lives through new innovation.

Tell us about your career path. I have been at the forefront of technology and innovation for nearly two decades. I graduated with a degree in civil engineering and worked in the space for a few years before immigrating to Canada. As a new citizen, I went to school to become educated in IT just as Y2K was causing a huge buzz. While studying IT in the late 90s, I founded a startup that offered IT professional services and webhosting. After divesting the business, I took a job as an IT engineer and moved on to management and leadership roles, which led me to my current role as CIO of Mitel. In this role, I oversee the execution of the company’s IT initiatives; I also develop and implement our digital transformation efforts. I work with my team to drive change and transform Mitel’s existing IT landscape through innovation to ensure customer success.

What business or technology initiatives will be most significant in driving IT investments in your organization in the coming year? Business transformation through digitalization will emerge in the coming year as driving the most IT investment in our company. This will be about connecting people, tools and information for an awesome customer experience.