Don’t Blame the Endpoint, Blame Your Backup and Recovery Strategy

Like many of you, I often peruse news sources for interesting tidbits about applying technology or new strategies to solve data management issues. My professional focus is on endpoints, those lovely devices sitting on the edge of your network (that are likely housing data that’s important to your business) but are outside your data center and your control. Which brings me to a recent blog by George Crump: “Why Endpoints Break Backup.”

George fittingly points out that simply telling your users to back up their data manually is not a sustainable strategy; he refers to it as “just copy.” How did so many organizations get to this point? Well, George insightfully notes that older solutions for endpoint backup were so ineffective that many organizations reverted to simple manual processes. The poor legacy that these vendors created has had a long-lasting effect on the industry, as organizations are still slow to adopt today’s modern, reliable and efficient solutions – and many simply don’t back up endpoints at all.

Ponemon Institute - 2017 Cost of Data Breach Study

Mobility

I’d like to expand on a few of George’s points and demonstrate how Commvault endpoint protection is a leading player in this space. Mobility is the key issue when discussing backing up laptops, which can often find their way into coffee shops, baggage scanners, airport eateries or lonely remote lobbies - but never come out. What’s the big deal if one of those laptops is lost or stolen? Well, the chances are pretty good it contains valuable intellectual property, or it could put your business at risk for a compliance or regulatory headache. But supporting mobile users is a multifaceted effort; you need fast, efficient, secure and TRANSPARENT protection – or your users will simply not use it. Fortunately, these are the features upon which Commvault’s solution was built.

Ponemon Institute - 2017 Cost of Data Breach Study

Limited Bandwidth is no longer an excuse

It’s critical to provide users a way to secure their devices, while recognizing that mobile users don’t always have the benefit of full network connectivity. When they do, it’s not very often. We help overcome these challenges through automatic scheduling, bandwidth throttling and backup execution, which has the added benefit of creating the least amount of disruption for your end users. No one wants to hook up to a network and be forced to sit idly by through a long, tedious backup routine, but your IT folks still need this data. And knowing your data is backed up should give you additional peace of mind.

Giving control back to IT and end users

Your IT staff is faced with more data retention and reporting tasks than ever before. They need to be able to collect and secure data from endpoints - without disruption to your end users. Features such as source-side deduplication with incremental forever backup keep your network bandwidth demands low by reducing the amount of data that gets sent across your network, while still providing IT with desired data access. It also reduces the total amount of data since the incremental backups only contain the changed data. In addition, integrated client-side encryption provides fast, efficient security with no additional burden on IT.

To free up your IT resources to work on more important business-related challenges, and to empower your employees, end users need to be able to perform their own backups in the least burdensome way. Automation and self-service are key. They can automatically set backup scheduling and queuing based on a time frame that is convenient for them (versus IT dictating when a backup will occur), as well as workflows, and use self-service tools to perform their own file restores. Your IT staff will also be able to GEO-locate a lost or stolen laptop and/or remote-wipe files to ensure your company (and you) are protected in the event you lose your device. Solutions from Commvault provide your mobile users the endpoint data protection they need, with no impact on performance .

Point solution versus enterprise data protection

George also brings up an interesting point about centralized management for all of your data - the need to integrate with an enterprise data protection process. The benefits are clear. An endpoint data protection system that’s integrated into your complete backup and recovery strategy has inherent advantages over a point solution:

Centralized management and integration

One simple interface for your users and admins

Fewer unique software systems and platforms to maintain

Superior scalability (grows with your requirements)

Lower operating costs

But we understand that not everyone is looking for an enterprise solution. That’s why the Commvault solution is available as stand-alone software or in a fully-integrated enterprise solution. This gives you the option to choose what’s best for your organization. This amount of freedom also means that you get to choose where your data is protected – on-premises, hybrid or cloud – since you know what’s best for your organization.

CommVault