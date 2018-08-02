7 signs you have a sexual harassment problem

If you manage a team in the age of #MeToo, you have a job to do that’s thornier than hitting deadlines and worrying if people are wasting time on Slack and Reddit. And if you're not proactively ferreting it out, it’s probably happening right under your nose.

Sexual harassment happens where it is tolerated. It thrives where managers fail to prevent it. It is hard to spot, easy to ignore, and very bad for your shop. It eats away at your company’s culture, creating problems that quickly spiral out of control. If you ignore it, which is easy to do if you aren’t diligent, it’s a problem that can land you—and your company—in legal trouble.

Here are seven signs you have a sexual harassment problem and what to do about it.