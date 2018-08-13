Summer 2018: Changing the way we work

[ Register to download the CIO Spring 2018 Digital Magazine ]
Highlights from the issue:
Cover story
Changing the way we work
Digital technologies are reshaping work at CIO 100 award-winning organizations, empowering employees to shift focus to higher-value activities.
Transformation Nation
Inside a do-it-yourself culture
CIO Joseph Spagnoletti extols an organizational philosophy that accentuates agility and accountability, while doing away with the familiar trappings of corporate life.
Hall of Fame
Welcoming the 2018 Hall of Fame inductees
CIO's Hall of Fame celebrates outstanding personal achievement in IT.
Leading Tech
Monetizing data at scale
Data monetization is the next competitive hurdle, but for most CIOs, it's uncharted territory.
6 tips for creating a winning talent strategy
Talent may not be the only factor for transforming IT for the digital era, but it's one of the most critical.
