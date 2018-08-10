5 Cloud Data Protection Resources For Your Cloud Journey

The fear of missing out is real: 81 percent of IT leaders were either extremely concerned or very concerned about missing out on cloud advancements, according to the 2017 Executive Cloud Survey: What IT Leaders Are Worried About

It's time to take your data storage plan to the next level and make the move to the cloud, but not without cloud data protection.

Cloud data protection can help ensure the safety of data during this transformation of your IT department, leaving your mind and wallet at ease. You will quickly realize the benefits of cloud data storage - seamlessly extending the data center while reducing security risks, service outages and cost.

Complete cloud data protection is only possible with Commvault – a single solution to move, manage and use data across on-premises and cloud locations - or the new hybrid IT. From a single platform, Commvault includes comprehensive capabilities for data lifecycle management: data backup, disaster recovery, management and e-discovery, all tightly integrated with today’s leading cloud providers.

To help you learn more about cloud data protection, we have compiled a list of the top resources. Discover the benefits cloud data protection could offer your company.

Use this handy checklist when you’re researching data protection that supports files, applications, databases and hypervisors, plus both public and private clouds.

Many organizations are taking advantage of the flexibility and economy of the cloud as a data storage location, but some aren’t fully extending data protection policies to the cloud. Would you be ready if your cloud had an issue?

How can IT optimize use of the cloud while minimizing complexity, mitigating risk and helping to ensure data management across both cloud and on-premises infrastructures? Consider these 10 key cloud data management essential capabilities. Find the detailed guidance IT data management buyers need to move, manage and use data in today’s hybrid IT infrastructures.

The cloud delivers efficiency, scale and viability so you can achieve comprehensive disaster recovery for more workloads. Learn more about the challenges organizations face when it comes to disaster recovery and how the cloud is coming to the rescue.

The Top 5 features of an effective Data Management Platform

In order to keep pace with rapidly changing demands, decision-makers must identify the key elements needed for a secure, flexible multi-cloud strategy. This three-minute overview shares the top five key areas that organizations must consider if they want a successful and long-term cloud data protection strategy.