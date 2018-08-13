Ep. 8: Digital Transformation: From Vision to Value

From strategic vision down to a nitty-gritty roadmap, CIOs need a plan for digital transformation that is geared to create the best environment for the business to succeed. Informatica execs Graeme Thompson and Kevin Fleet discuss the right approach, the challenges, and the ideal end state.

