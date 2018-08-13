Ep. 9: Baseball and Big Data: Lessons for CIOs

The Chicago Cubs are using big data to transform all aspects of their business, from improving fan experiences to optimizing operations. Hear what CIOs in any industry can learn from the data-savvy disruptors of America's Pastime. Special guest: Andrew McIntyre, VP Technology, Chicago Cubs.

