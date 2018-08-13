Data drives better decision making – but only if everyone across the organization trusts the data enough to use it. CIOs Graeme Thompson and Steven John discuss the secrets to nurturing a data-driven culture.
Ep. 12: How Trusted Data Enables a Data-Driven Culture
