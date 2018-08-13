Opinion

Prepping for Dreamforce 2018: The 1 thing to do right now

Dreamforce is 6 weeks out, and the way to get the most out of that week in San Fran is by taking quick action now.

CIO |

clock superimposed on monthly calendar
Thinkstock
More like this

Dreamforce is the king of software conferences, with over 2700 sessions this year and probably 150,000 attendees.  All the full-conference tickets are sold out already, so the only passes you can get are for the show floor and the first day.

For those of you who have full conference passes, the time for homework is now.  You can't actually schedule any sessions, but by logging in to the Dreamforce site you can review and bookmark them so they're easy to spot when the scheduling system is turned on.

For whatever reason, SFDC seems to regard the go-live date for the session scheduler as a state secret...they never tell you in advance, and when they do flip the switch all the really interesting sessions are booked out within an hour or two. 

Most evocative session titles I've found so far:

  • "Connected Chickens!" 
  • "Engaging the Customer in the World of Lubricants" 
  • "Engaging with Providers and their Patients for a Better Surgical Journey" 
  • "Making Disagreement Fun" 
  • "Three lessons Marketers can learn from Speed Dating"
  • "Transforming the member experience"

Supposedly, they'll send all registered attendees a notification email when it's there...but I wouldn't rely on that: every morning when you get into work, log in and see if the site now supports scheduling.

Next read this:

Related:

David Taber is the author of the Prentice Hall book, "Salesforce.com Secrets of Success," now in its second edition, and is the CEO of SalesLogistix, a certified Salesforce.com consultancy focused on business process improvement through use of CRM systems. SalesLogistix clients are in North America, Europe, Israel and India. Taber has more than 25 years of experience in high tech, including 10 years at the VP level or above.

SUBSCRIBE! Get the best of CIO delivered to your email inbox.
  