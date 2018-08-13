Prepping for Dreamforce 2018: The 1 thing to do right now

Dreamforce is the king of software conferences, with over 2700 sessions this year and probably 150,000 attendees. All the full-conference tickets are sold out already, so the only passes you can get are for the show floor and the first day.

For those of you who have full conference passes, the time for homework is now. You can't actually schedule any sessions, but by logging in to the Dreamforce site you can review and bookmark them so they're easy to spot when the scheduling system is turned on.

For whatever reason, SFDC seems to regard the go-live date for the session scheduler as a state secret...they never tell you in advance, and when they do flip the switch all the really interesting sessions are booked out within an hour or two.

Most evocative session titles I've found so far:

"Connected Chickens!"

"Engaging the Customer in the World of Lubricants"

"Engaging with Providers and their Patients for a Better Surgical Journey"

"Making Disagreement Fun"

"Three lessons Marketers can learn from Speed Dating"

"Transforming the member experience"

Supposedly, they'll send all registered attendees a notification email when it's there...but I wouldn't rely on that: every morning when you get into work, log in and see if the site now supports scheduling.