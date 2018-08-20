Prepping for Dreamforce 2018: The 2 things to do now

You're investing 5 days plus expenses. The Dreamforce payoff is all about time management

5 weeks out: Plan sessions and other meetings

DreamForce is equal parts technology conference and sales pitches. Personally, I find it amusing that a company get can YOU to pay THEM for sales pitches...so to get the best ROI for my time and money I try to avoid the salesy sessions.

If you really want to meet with sales professionals at the conference, there will be no shortage. You should schedule those in real time, in time slots that are otherwise uninteresting.

Once the Dreamforce session scheduler is actually online, choose your sessions fast! The really good ones fill up in a matter of minutes. I prioritize my session-scheduling this way:

Technology how-tos: deep dives on topics that I haven't been able to figure out for myself. Best practices for the business processes I care about (e.g., quote-to-cash or lead management) Scalability strategies (e.g., what to do with a 200,000-entry price book) Technology one-on-ones ("basecamps" or whatever they call them this year) to help figure out stuff that is poorly documented (e.g., most of the APIs) Everything else

Generally speaking, success story sessions aren't that interesting unless (1) it's actually given by the customer (not the integrator) and (2) you can schedule a meeting (like, dinner, drinks...) with that customer to find out the un-sanitized story. For that second item you'll need to do a little detective work to get the customer information now so you can get on his/her calendar during DF.

6 weeks out: Watch for session scheduling

Dreamforce is the king of software conferences, with over 2700 sessions this year and probably 150,000 attendees. All the full-conference tickets are sold out already, so the only passes you can get are for the show floor and the first day.

For those of you who have full conference passes, the time for homework is now. You can't actually schedule any sessions, but by logging in to the Dreamforce site you can review and bookmark them so they're easy to spot when the scheduling system is turned on.

For whatever reason, SFDC seems to regard the go-live date for the session scheduler as a state secret...they never tell you in advance, and when they do flip the switch all the really interesting sessions are booked out within an hour or two.

Most evocative session titles I've found so far:

"Connected Chickens!"

"Engaging the Customer in the World of Lubricants"

"Engaging with Providers and their Patients for a Better Surgical Journey"

"Making Disagreement Fun"

"Three lessons Marketers can learn from Speed Dating"

"Transforming the member experience"

Supposedly, they'll send all registered attendees a notification email when it's there...but I wouldn't rely on that: every morning when you get into work, log in and see if the site now supports scheduling.