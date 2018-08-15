12 signs your strategic partnership has gone wrong

Organizations working through digital transformations frequently find they need an IT partner to get there. About half of the Forbes Global 2000 companies will create alliances with tech firms by 2021, according to a recent IDC study.

The IDC study predicts companies will set up partnerships and joint ventures with tech firms for software, consulting and managed services to create value through new intellectual property — and to help companies in a range of industries to create their own digital services.

If you’re on point for developing strategic relationships, you know it doesn’t always go smoothly. Problems often start because of a lack of agreement on key objectives. Meetings become more frequent but end without results. Emails go unanswered, and conference calls are filled with excuses. Some signs of trouble may be more subtle.

Keeping the relationship healthy is an ongoing process, say experts, and the most successful partnerships are continuously evaluated.