Understanding AI’s Impact Within the Multi-Cloud Environment

Successfully managing a multi-cloud environment requires a significantly different approach when compared with previous technologies. After all, multi-cloud environments understandably introduce new layers of complexity at a time when pressures to succeed in a digital economy are looking for IT to increase speed and empower innovation.

Fortunately, IT leaders understand the need to evolve. According to recent study by opinion.life, 80 percent of global respondents agree that current multi-cloud management approaches need rethinking. And, as research shows 78 % of those respondents are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) for help as their organizations embrace a multi-cloud approach.

The question is how specifically can AI help as organizations invest in multi-cloud environments?

According to Gartner’s Market Guide for AIOps Platforms, “Over the past three years, IT operations have deployed big data and machine learning technologies separately to support IT operations in monitoring. Enterprises use artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) platforms to enhance and, occasionally, replace classical application performance monitoring (APM) and network performance monitoring and diagnostics (NPMD) tools.”

As such, businesses need to adopt comprehensive multi-cloud management solutions that understand existing infrastructure and securely optimize cloud performance and costs. AI based systems fit the bill. Through machine learning and deep learning, AI provides organizations with a way to automatically leverage the mountains of data technology systems create to identify, analyze and act on insights indicating potential trouble. For instance, the data powering AI could instinctively identify an outage and seamlessly shift operations into a parallel provider’s environment.

Additionally, an AI platform can identify and contextualize patterns from virtually any data source, revealing recurring issues and repetitive tasks ideal for automation. A well-designed AI system can then dynamically learn the behavior of infrastructure and manage capacity, including multi-cloud utilization in the context of applications and services. These predictive capabilities empower IT teams to reduce mean time to resolution, identify false alarms, and align cloud spend with budget targets.

Perhaps the most appealing benefit to embracing AI as part of the comprehensive multi-cloud management strategy is the ability to improve agility – one of the three key drivers identified in the opinion.life survey.

Bottom line: AI presents IT leaders with an intriguing tool to facilitate the strategic management of increasingly complex multi-cloud environments by streamlining the process, empowering automation and setting the stage for improved agility.

