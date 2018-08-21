Feature

Moving agile beyond IT: The secret to successful software delivery

Creating an agile enterprise requires more than just implementing agile methodologies within IT. CIOs must spread the gospel to encourage participation from IT’s business colleagues.

Contributing Writer, CIO |

Moving agile beyond IT: The secret to successful software delivery
Thinkstock

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

Ed Toner expects his IT workers to embrace agile principles, but he also wants his business-side colleagues to do the same.

So much so that Toner, CIO for the State of Nebraska, stipulates agile principles (specifically the need for their ongoing participation in software development and deployment) in the contracts IT signs with the various state departments it serves.

“‘Success of the project is solely dependent on your involvement in this project,’ that’s what the contract says,” he explains, noting that most department heads now understand that either they become partners in the process or accept the potential for less successful projects.

That’s the reality, Toner says.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

SUBSCRIBE! Get the best of CIO delivered to your email inbox.
  