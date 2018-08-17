Enjoying Seamless Service Management Across Multi-Cloud Environments

Even with the best service providers, issues will arise over time. Unfortunately, when issues do arise it often puts a heavy burden on IT to facilitate a timely remedy, even if the issue falls entirely on the cloud service provider (CSP).

Unfortunately, when leveraging a multi-cloud environment, IT finds itself tasked with managing numerous providers simultaneously. However, multi-cloud service management solutions can provide a flexible, configurable service that empowers organizations to resolve issues and manage their portfolio of on-premises, cloud, and hybrid IT services. Insight-driven tools also provide reporting dashboards for enhanced productivity.

Multi-cloud service management solutions enable multi-provider brokering to efficiently manage and resolve issues. When organizations embrace service management tools, it enhances the ability to secure better service from multi-cloud service providers. For instance, IT can manage tickets across multiple cloud providers utilizing one integrated service desk. It also enables direct collaboration with multi-cloud providers such as AWS or Salesforce Service Cloud to efficiently troubleshoot and resolve issues as well as proactively inform employees of planned service outages utilizing a federated calendar.

Beyond Incidents

In addition to gaining control over CSP issues or incidents, service management provides the visibility and insight needed to ensure that CSPs are operating and delivering to expectations. As such, it’s possible to monitor multiple cloud services against the parameters of established SLAs. At the same time, the most dynamic tools provide an integrated service desk that shields agents from the complexities of differing cloud service management systems.

Modern service management solutions, like BMC Helix, also provide out-of-the-box integration with DevOps tools such as JIRA. For the DevOps manager, these capabilities mean resolving incidents directly in JIRA including associating multiple JIRA user stories with remedy incidents.

Because of their collaborative and seamless nature, having access to service management tools enables IT to provide better customer service with less downtime due to unresolved issues. It results in cost-efficient and effective resolution of problems. Flexibility to choose the best solutions and not worry about the level of support service.

The more informed IT is on the management of the organization’s cloud service provider investment, the more likely it is to provide in-house teams with the predictable high-performance environments they need to succeed.

Bottom line: Whenever its necessary to file a trouble ticket naturally creates a difficult environment. Multi-cloud complicates an already stressful situation. And, no organization can afford to wait as IT works its way through heavily differentiated systems. With the ability to seamlessly bring diverse service environment together, service management tools offer IT an easy path to resolving inevitable situations.

