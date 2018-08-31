Can the internet crash? How the unthinkable could happen

Maybe your spreadsheet won't load. Or Netflix gets laggy and your Wi-Fi connection stalls out. And the thought occurs, ‘What if the whole internet crashed?’

And once you wonder it, the thought won’t go away. What is the internet anyway? A bunch of interconnected computers. Couldn’t they crash, all at once? What would it take? For those of us who deal with technology for a living, the question bears consideration.

Think laterally for a minute and the spooky questions pile up: What would it do to the markets, the military, the hospitals? How would we access those back episodes of Arrested Development?

Follow along as we take a brief and speculative pass at this complex issue and attempt to answer this doomsday inquiry: Could the internet crash? Conventional wisdom tells us no: As a planetary network of computers and machines, the internet is too big, too decentralized, and too redundant to fail all at once. And yet doomsday scenarios have been proposed, and not just by the tinfoil-hat crowd.