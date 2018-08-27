How successful IT leaders take charge from day one

CIOs starting new gigs have little time to waste in making their mark on the organization. Because they don’t get a second chance to make a first impression, winning over both their IT department and their business peers is of paramount importance.

“Companies are not looking for [just] technology leaders,” says Khalid Kark, research director of Deloitte’s CIO advisory program. “They’re looking for inspirational business leaders that can lead and inspire the IT organization and develop a culture of high-performing talent.”

In addition to counsel from Kark and his peers at McKinsey, KPMG and other consultancies, CIOs also have The First 90 Days: Proven Strategies for Getting Up to Speed Faster and Smarter, the seminal onboarding tome by Michael D. Watkins.

Watkins advocates changing one’s mindset and quickening learning, cultivating an A-team, aligning strategy with the business, forging relationships and alliances with senior leaders and, of course, achieving quick wins. From hard to soft skills, it’s practical advice.