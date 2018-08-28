7 keys to self-service BI success

Self-service business intelligence (BI) is becoming more popular, as organizations look for ways to make it easier for business users at all levels to glean insights from growing volumes of data.

Research firm Gartner in a January 2018 report predicted that by 2019, the analytics output of business users with self-service capabilities will surpass that of professional data scientists.

The firm’s survey of more than 3,000 CIOs shows that the IT executives ranked analytics and BI as the top differentiating technology for their organizations, and Gartner says data and analytics leaders are increasingly implementing self-service capabilities to create a data-driven culture throughout their organization.

“Self-service BI is an important capability of organizations today; it enables IT to put the power of data in the hands of employees every day,” says Michelle Vercellino, CIO at financial services firm IMA Financial Group. “Employees can ‘choose their own adventure’ based on the problems they are trying to solve, and have the ability to create individualized reports.”