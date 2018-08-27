HPE and Citrix Deliver the “Workspace of the Future” Today

Although corporate IT professionals and the users they serve usually share the same core business objectives, each group has its own set of computing priorities.

As they pursue digital transformation initiatives, CIOs and their IT departments must deliver (and store) applications and data efficiently, securely, and cost-effectively, all while adopting promising new technologies and computing models.

For their part, employees want to work when and where they choose and on a wide variety of devices. And they want this flexibility without slow functionality or onerous processes that slow productivity or impact user experience.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Citrix have extended their decades-long partnership to jointly tackle the diverse – and, at times, seemingly contradictory – needs of IT departments and their users. Satisfying the needs of both groups requires a flexible IT architecture that can accommodate and balance everything from cloud computing and mobile devices to the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics.

Today’s modern organizations need to execute applications and store data on the platforms that can deliver the best performance, the highest reliability, and the greatest security, all at the lowest cost possible. To these challenges, HPE brings its broad portfolio of enterprise-grade professional services and systems, from laptops to cutting-edge servers and storage platforms. Citrix, the pioneer in centralized, highly secure application execution and remote interface communication, brings a range of sophisticated cloud services and workspace distribution capabilities.

By combining these complementary portfolios, HPE and Citrix can accommodate IT requirements for security and efficiency along with users’ demands for transparent anytime/anywhere access and lightning-fast performance. Some applications are best suited for execution on central servers, for example, while others may be more effectively run on local devices, such as laptops, tablets, or smartphones. Some data is so valuable or sensitive that it should always stay behind the strongest corporate firewalls, while other data is useful only when it is widely distributed and shared.

No matter the IT configuration or the demands, HPE and Citrix together can bring industry-leading solutions to the table. The companies are now in the second year of a 3-year strategic alliance crafted to deliver “the workspace of the future.” This alliance builds on decades of collaboration between the two companies, which has resulted in them sharing many customers. More than one-third of Citrix deployments run on HPE infrastructure, for example, and HPE counts more than 400 Citrix Certified Masters within its extensive professional services group.

Two of the partners’ main areas of focus are the Intelligent Edge and hybrid cloud computing environments, but the alliance spans the full computing spectrum.

Beyond optimizing their complementary technologies, HPE and Citrix are tightly coordinating their professional services and sales teams to help customers accelerate their digital transformations. Their joint work also includes the creation of solutions tuned to the specific needs of vertical industry sectors such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and government.

There is no doubt that the challenges posed by fast-evolving technology and business practices are significant. When intelligently harnessed, however, those same forces can deliver a wide range of operational, budgetary, and competitive benefits. By leveraging their respective talents and technology portfolios, HPE and Citrix are uniquely positioned to help organizations rapidly realize digital transformation’s many promises.

