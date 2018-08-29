Infrastructure Complexity, Properly Managed, Can Deliver Optimal Computing Outcomes

Computing technology and practice continues to evolve rapidly, but legacy systems and methods don’t simply disappear overnight. Nor should they in many cases.

For instance, even as cloud computing has matured and proliferated, it will continue to make sense for many organizations to run some applications and store some data at the edge of their networks. And even as virtualized IT infrastructure becomes the norm, some workloads may still benefit by having their own dedicated hardware.

Start-up companies have the luxury of crafting their IT environments from scratch, but even they if choose to rely primarily on public cloud services they will still have to manage – and leverage – a variety of local devices and systems. For established organizations, each new generation of IT they adopt must often work side-by-side with older generations, and new cloud services offerings alongside existing on-site deployments.

Organizations need the ability to easily deploy, run, manage, and reconfigure workloads on the optimal infrastructure – and in the best locations – for each application. Modern IT solutions must be able to help IT pros corral and exploit this diverse infrastructure, while also shielding computing users from its underlying complexity.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Citrix each have decades of experience – separately and together – in leveraging, and often driving, the rapid evolution of IT technology and practice. For example, both companies have helped establish IT virtualization as one of the most broadly implemented foundational elements required to deliver infrastructure flexibility.

Properly configured and managed, virtualized systems can help companies to establish software defined infrastructures – servers, desktops, storage, and networking – that can be rapidly reconfigured to meet changing workload demands and to deliver optimal performance and availability.

Beyond virtualization, some of the other IT modernization technologies that HPE and Citrix are jointly advancing include:

Cloud Computing – This umbrella term encompasses public, private, and hybrid cloud infrastructures, along with many “as-a-service” subcategories. These include software-as-a-service (SaaS), storage-as-a-service, infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and security-as-a-service, with “IT-as-a-service” a comprehensive end-point.

Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) – HCI solutions – whether standalone appliances or full data centers –integrate, configure, and optimize servers, storage, networking and virtualization elements. This technology setup can improve performance, save space and energy, and reduce IT burden around integrating and managing multiple infrastructure silos.

Digital Workspaces – Employees want to access to needed applications and data – and have the same user experience – from any location, at any time, from any device. Organizations need an infrastructure that can deliver this consistent workspace experience reliably, transparently, and securely.

By mining and blending their respective portfolios of products and services, HPE and Citrix deliver tailored solutions that encompass these and other IT modernization trends. Appropriately, given the virtualized infrastructures they are jointly delivering, the two companies appear as a single “virtual” company when working with their common customers.

In future posts, we’ll explore some of the major IT and business pain points and requirements at play within today’s digitally dependent organizations. We will also highlight a number of the key technologies and capabilities the HPE/Citrix partnership is delivering in response to those needs.

