Top 10 TOGAF 9 certification training courses

The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF) was developed as an enterprise architecture framework for software development. It’s intended to improve the development process by helping organizations create a more systematic approach to reduce errors, stay within budget and align IT with other business units.

According to PayScale, the average salary for an IT enterprise architect is $128,000 per year, but for those with a TOGAF certification, it jumps nearly 8 percent to around $138,000 per year. The certification isn’t just for IT enterprise architects, it’s also designed for solutions architects, software architects and IT directors. The certification will help validate your ability to apply TOGAF to data, enterprise applications, technology and business goals — plus, it can boost your salary.

There are two official TOGAF certifications offered through The Open Group — Level 1 and Level 2. To earn your Level 1 certification, you will need to pass a 60-minute exam consisting of 40 multiple choice questions that cover the fundamentals of TOGAF. To earn your Level 2 certification, you’ll have to pass a 90-minute exam with eight scenario questions that will apply your TOGAF knowledge to real-world scenarios.

The TOGAF 9 contains over 700 pages of material, so if you’re trying to pass the certification exams, you’ll want to consider a training or prep course to help you know what to focus on. Here are 10 courses that will prepare you for both levels of TOGAF 9 certification.

EA Principals

EA Principals offers a combined training course that covers materials for both levels of TOGAF 9 certification. The course covers everything you need to know about TOGAF 9 and enterprise architecture. Courses can be attended in person, with on-site locations in most major cities. However, if you can’t make it to a class, EA Principals also offers live online courses that will give you the same experience from home. Plus you’ll receive two exam vouchers with the course fee to complete part one and two of the exam.

Price : $2,595 per course, exam costs included

: $2,595 per course, exam costs included Location : Online or in-person

: Online or in-person Duration: 3 days

Edureka

Edureka offers an online class with instructor-led sessions, real-life case studies, practice tests, lifetime access and a community forum to connect with other professionals. Classes are held every weekend over the course of five weeks, with an average effort of six to seven hours per week. Courses include hands-on assignments and case studies that will help you apply lessons to real-life scenarios.

Price : $989 per course, exam costs included

: $989 per course, exam costs included Location : Live, instructor-led online classes

: Live, instructor-led online classes Duration: 6 weeks

eLearning Launchpad

eLearning Launchpad offers a TOGAF 9 training course for both the Level 1 and Level 2 exams. You can attend a private course online or on-site at any of their U.S. locations — classes can be one-on-one or with groups of two to 15 people. You can also choose to take a public online course that runs for three days. The cost of the exams are included in the price of the course and it includes a Second-Chance Exam Retake Guarantee that lets you have a second shot if you don’t pass the first time.

Price : Private online course starts at $1,047; private in-person course starts at $1,180; public online course starts at $1,520 per person or $1,220 per person for groups of two or more. The price also covers the cost of the exam.

: Private online course starts at $1,047; private in-person course starts at $1,180; public online course starts at $1,520 per person or $1,220 per person for groups of two or more. The price also covers the cost of the exam. Location : Online or in-person

: Online or in-person Duration: Self-paced; 3 days for the online public course

Global Knowledge

Global Knowledge offers a TOGAF 9 certification prep course that can be attended in-person, live online or accessed through on-demand content. The course covers everything you need to know about the TOGAF framework, including ADM phases, architect governance, content metamodels, SOA architecture and maturity models, among other topics.

Price : On-demand online access starts at $1,795; Live online or in-person courses start at $3,895 — cost of exams is included.

: On-demand online access starts at $1,795; Live online or in-person courses start at $3,895 — cost of exams is included. Location : Online or in-person

: Online or in-person Duration: Self-paced online or 3-days for in-person or live virtual classes

Good e-Learning

Good e-Learning offers a course that is accredited by The Open Group — it includes a free combined exam voucher and around-the-clock tutor support. The course covers the fundamentals of the TOGAF framework and everything you’ll need to know to pass both exams. It’s designed to teach you everything from the basics and core concepts to advanced concepts like governance and compliance.

Price : $1,239 per course — includes exam fees; free trial available

: $1,239 per course — includes exam fees; free trial available Location : Online

: Online Duration: Self-paced with 23 hours of course material

Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International offers online and in-person courses that take place over four days. The course covers the basics of the TOGAF framework and how it supports enterprise architecture. The course focuses on applying TOGAF in the workplace through reference models, ADM guidelines, best practices and ensuring compliance, among other topics.

Price : $2,290 per course; $2,659 for government employees

: $2,290 per course; $2,659 for government employees Location : Online or in-person

: Online or in-person Duration: 4 days

PluralSight

PluralSight offers a training course that offers an “accelerated and entertaining coverage” of the TOGAF 9 framework. It’s designed for anyone that works with enterprise architecture or those looking to pass the certification exams for TOGAF 9. PluralSight doesn’t offer one-off courses so you’ll need to subscribe for a monthly fee. However, they offer a free 10-day trial to try out a course before you commit.

Price : Free 10-day trial; subscriptions cost $35 per month or $299 annually, exams not included

: Free 10-day trial; subscriptions cost $35 per month or $299 annually, exams not included Location : Online

: Online Duration: Self-paced

Simplilearn

Simplilearn offers a TOGAF 9 training course that covers both exam levels — it focuses on the principles, terminology, structure and concepts of TOGAF 9. Online classroom flexi-pass offers 90 days of access to instructor-led classes and 180 days of access to self-paced learning content designed by industry leaders and experts. The course is accredited by The Open Group and the fee includes the cost of both exams.

Price : $1,599, includes exam costs

: $1,599, includes exam costs Location : Online

: Online Duration: 32 hours of instructor-led training, 21 hours of self-paced learning

TOGAF 9 certification self-study pack

If you don’t want to take a course and instead want to prepare yourself for the exam, you can use the TOGAF 9 certification self-study pack. It’s free through The Open Group and it will help you study for both exams, without outside help. If you already have a grasp on the TOGAF 9 framework and you just want to brush up on the basics before you take the exams, the free self-study pack is a great option.

Price : Free

: Free Location : Online

: Online Duration: Self-paced

Udemy

Udemy offers a TOGAF certification course that covers everything you need to know to pass Level 1 and 2 of the TOGAF 9 certification. It’s delivered in on-demand videos, with just under two hours of content. You’ll also get two practice exams for Level 1 and another practice exam for Level 2. In addition to the videos and practice exams, you’ll receive a detailed explanation of each scenario question. The course does not cover the cost of the exam, so you’ll have to budget for that separately.