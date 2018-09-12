Is endpoint security still fit for purpose?

“Tempora mutantur, nos et mutamur in illis” is an old Latin adage meaning “Times change, and we change with them”. Likewise, the cybersecurity threats to an organisation are evolving and so an organisation’s security posture must change in turn to deal with these dangers.

Not so long ago, it was standard industry practice to secure an organisation’s infrastructure with tightly controlled endpoints, firewalls, anti-virus solutions, IPS and IDS systems. This worked well for a time, but then times changed.

Suddenly, employees brought in new smartphones, better than their company-issued mobiles, which promised access to emails, messages and a plethora of apps. IT departments were on the back foot as they couldn’t keep up with the demand for security to these new endpoints, and thus management and oversight became increasingly difficult.

Shortly afterwards, the cloud came into view and rapidly infrastructure wasn’t just in a company-owned datacentre but somewhere else.

And the triple-whammy hit home when the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) saw an explosion of endpoints in the form of industrial sensors and smart devices accessing the corporate network.

Market analysts at Gartner forecast that as many as 8.4 billion connected “things” would be in use in 2017, rising to a staggering 20.4 billion by 2020.

This endpoint upsurge means that IT departments now have numerous endpoints to manage, both inside and increasingly outside of the traditional perimeter. The workload can be all-consuming as endpoints have different security needs depending on where they are, and what services they connect to.

For cybercriminals looking for a way into an organisation’s infrastructure, the vast majority will use vulnerabilities in software already running within an organisation that have typically been known about for over a year.

This means that endpoint security has had to broaden its focus from “detect” and “protect” to “respond” and “remediate”.

But overstretched IT departments cannot remediate at speed and scale, within acceptable risk parameters.

What does today’s endpoint security need?

Going beyond endpoint security’s “detect” and “protect” to “respond” and “remediate” does not mean choosing one over the other. It means that each of these should complement the other for a holistic approach.

Modern endpoint detection and remediation solutions should focus on automation, scalability and integration, which enables them to form part of business service management and governance processes.

Furthermore, product innovation around areas such as broader platform and network support mean that even more remote devices (such as smart devices or IoT sensors) can be reached and managed, while machine learning is helping organisations deal effectively with the increased sophistication of cyberattacks.

Endpoint security products, such as 1E’s Tachyon, provide the scale and speed at which organisations need to remediate all endpoints – catering to mobile and remote endpoints as well as on LAN.

Tachyon offers the broad platform support required to overcome the challenge of endpoint visibility, eliminating blind spots in the investigation and remediation stages, while it complies with all relevant data protection regulations.

Just as importantly, the cost-effective Tachyon relies on automation and integration to speed up processes and ensure that it seamlessly connects with IT and security teams’ existing solutions.

Using Tachyon, users can simplify processes, speed up analysis and reaction time as well as reduce costs by reducing the burden on staff. Tachyon also integrates with existing IT service management governance and change management process.

These important features help Tachyon differentiate itself from competitors like Tanium, and ensure that your endpoints are properly secured against ever-evolving cybersecurity threats. Click here to learn more about Tachyon and how it can better protect your business today.