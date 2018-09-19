Augmented reality edges into IT operations

Augmented reality is frequently predicted to be a major game changer, more so than virtual reality in the evolution of technology.

But aside from smartphone-based apps such as Pokemon Go, and Google Translate, which can instantly translate street signs in foreign countries, adoption of the technology — which overlays virtual content on the real world — has been slow.

Google Glass has fizzled out, replaced by enterprise alternatives that mostly focus on niche problems such as warehouse logistics. Microsoft Hololens has had some high-profile uses, such as astronauts using it on the International Space Station. But it hasn't yet made a big splash in the enterprise.

And startup Magic Leap, which currently has a market valuation of more than $6 billion, only recently began shipping its headset to early adopters.