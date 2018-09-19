Feature

Augmented reality edges into IT operations

Enterprise augmented reality can offer some benefits to IT operations, but high prices and usability issues are hindering adoption

Contributing Writer, CIO

Augmented reality is frequently predicted to be a major game changer, more so than virtual reality in the evolution of technology.

But aside from smartphone-based apps such as Pokemon Go, and Google Translate, which can instantly translate street signs in foreign countries, adoption of the technology — which overlays virtual content on the real world — has been slow.

Google Glass has fizzled out, replaced by enterprise alternatives that mostly focus on niche problems such as warehouse logistics. Microsoft Hololens has had some high-profile uses, such as astronauts using it on the International Space Station. But it hasn't yet made a big splash in the enterprise.

And startup Magic Leap, which currently has a market valuation of more than $6 billion, only recently began shipping its headset to early adopters.

