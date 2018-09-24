JPMorgan Chase invests in agile platforms, digital talent

Most IT leaders can only dream of a $10.8 billion IT budget. Lucky for JPMorgan Chase & Co. CIO Lori Beer, the beneficiary of such an embarrassment of riches, the financial services firm has its sights set on perfecting its digital business. And that requires the latitude to make significant investments in new products, services and staff.

Harnessing the tools du jour for the digital age, Beer is constructing software platforms that cut across the company's retail, wholesale and investment banking businesses. This strategy, which includes APIs and microservices, is yielding virtual assistants and other artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities intended to better serve both customers and employees.

"We are continuing to see the digital channels increase," says Beer. The company’s 47 million digital customers accounted for roughly 1 billion digital sign-ins in July for a bank that processes $5 trillion in payments daily.

It’s a digital world, and enterprise CIOs are adjusting on the fly. Eighty-four percent of CIOs have reimagined their role to focus on digital transformation, prioritizing innovation and business outcomes over IT service delivery, according to Gartner’s 2018 survey of 3,160 CIOs.