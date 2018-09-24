CIO resumes: 6 best practices and 4 strong examples

Conflicting advice on how to write a strong resume abounds — and when you’re targeting a CIO position, there’s even more to consider. At the executive level, a well-crafted career story is essential. This requires a honed ability to highlight and emphasize your experience, accomplishments and achievements.

Here, industry experts offer six best practices for writing a winning CIO resume. To help you hone your final version, we’ve also included examples of strong CIO resumes that have been crafted with the help of IT resume experts.

1. Be brief

When targeting a C-suite position, it can be tempting to prove your value with volume. But to get through the door, you should keep your resume short — around two to three pages max. In culling down your CV, you’ll still want to include your work history, positions you’ve held, relevant accomplishments, your educational background and the dates of each position, so the art is in how you tackle accomplishments and relevant experience.