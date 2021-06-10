7 IT cost-cutting mistakes you must avoid

Successful CIOs are always looking for ways to eliminate excess costs. Unfortunately, in their zest to trim waste, many IT leaders find themselves falling into common traps that needlessly damage IT and enterprise services and operations.

Knowing what to cut, when to cut, and how deeply to cut, is as much an art as an economic science. A good way to get started is by avoiding the following seven major IT budget-cutting mistakes.

1. Cutting costs without business engagement

Samir Datt, a managing director in the technology consulting practice of global consulting firm Protiviti, recommends working closely with enterprise business leaders to create a well-defined and efficient IT organizational framework.