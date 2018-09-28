Maximize Business Operations in the Cloud

More and more business leaders realize that digital transformation is not an option, but the only way to survive. According to IDC's forecast, by 2020, 46% of companies around the world will have digital business as the top priority for their strategy.

Organizations that already have a digital transformation strategy, often identified similar objectives: improve customer experience, competitive differentiation, intelligent and agile business operation, and cost reduction. Technologies such as cloud computing, big data, Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence all play an essential role in achieving these objectives.

Planning and implementing a Digital Transformation strategy requires a tremendous amount of resources and expertise. The expertise has to come from different backgrounds and disciplines, and together design and execute the strategy that is right for the company. Smart Tools are an essential asset to facilitate this process. Tools can free up resources that are currently engaged in IT operation to join the transformation team. Tools can be used for fast and intelligent simulations, accelerating the planning and design process.

Traditional tools are often stand-alone and un-connected. For example, the design of a cloud data center requires designs for the IP-SDN network, storage network, high-performance computing and disaster recovery backup. This requires more than five design tools, plus the manual application of different systems. Because traditional tools are not connected, or build on a common platform, they do not share the underlying data. This is very inefficient and has a great impact on the quality of the design. If these tools would be built on a cloud platform they would be easier to manage, accessed from anywhere and share all the project data.

A good example is the Huawei “ServiceTurbo Cloud”: an integrated, cloud-based tool platform, designed to assist with specific scenarios such as safe city, smart transportation, public safety, IT support, wireless network, cloud computing. It combines a large number of online tools such as eLTE planning and design, DCN planning and design, network inspection, and unified operation and maintenance. Because users can access these tools online, it eliminates the need for software installation, upgrades, backup, etc.

Customers and partners are moving away from stand-alone tools and applications, and are adopting cloud based tools. Cloud based tools also offer the possibility of collaborative development, whereby partners develop applications or features that connect to the cloud based platform.

In the future competition is competition between ecosystems. ServiceTurbo Cloud is an open platform, it brings together a lot of expertise and experience. It is open to partners and customers through APIs, and 3rd party applications can be made available through the Application Market. Service partners can use the existing tools but also develop and publish their own applications, and share them with Huawei to form an ecosystem and achieve win-win.

