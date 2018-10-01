HPE and Citrix Deliver a Flexible and Secure Solution for Mobile Workspaces

The mobile worker is here to stay—and mobility has evolved from a tactical phenomenon to a strategic imperative. One recent survey by Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Enterprises Strategy Group found that 75% of businesses said as many as half of their employees are mobile during a typical work week. The same HPE ESG survey also found that 70% of IT decision makers deem effective mobility strategies as core business applications and processes, and also a strong source of competitive advantage.

Mobile workers may be the rule rather than the exception, but the challenges around managing them and their varying devices are still very real. The range of devices in use –phones, tablets, laptops, and/or other mobile units – has increased dramatically. Widespread adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) programs has introduced new complexities. For example, companies must manage applications and data on the devices without having control of, or visibility into, the device owner’s personal apps.

At the same time, the strategic value and sensitivity of data stored on or accessed by mobile devices has skyrocketed. Even though securing mobile data, devices, and users is more critical than ever, companies often struggle with achieving right balance between adequate security practices, employee ease-of-use, and worker productivity.

HPE and Citrix are addressing the many challenges created by mobile users by combining HPE’s Moonshot technology and Citrix’s portfolio of remote access and mobility management software. The joint solution – HPE Moonshot for Citrix Mobile Workspaces – gives mobile workers easy and secure access to the right applications within personalized workspaces at any time, on any network.

HPE Moonshot is a modular, integrated, energy-efficient server whose chassis can accommodate a variety of processing and storage cartridges. Thanks to the system’s high-density design, a single Moonshot chassis supports up to 2,000 individual users and workspaces. The flexible design makes it easy to match system resources to workload requirements. Plus the consolidation of application and workspace delivery, file synch and share, and network services into a single architecture enhances efficiency and TCO.

Running on HPE Moonshot servers, Citrix Mobile Workspaces lets employees access the applications and data they need with any device. Citrix’s capabilities let users instantly view, but not actually download and distribute, the most sensitive corporate data. This in turn gives organizations full control over their mobile ecosystem.

For more information on the how Citrix and HPE can help you achieve the mobile productivity, ease-of-use, and economics you require, without sacrificing app and data security, click here.